Police are appealing for information after a woman was chased through woods and pursued by a man who she did not know in Tetbury.

The woman was walking through Hermit's Cave Woods in Tetbury at 1.15pm on Thursday (28 July) when the unknown man began to follow her.

She then took multiple turns changed direction to try and lose him, but he continued to follow her.

He then blocked her path and when she confronted him as to why he was following her, the man stayed silent and continued to stare at her.

The victim then fled the area and the man continued to pursue her, running after her.

It was only when the woman managed to flag down a passing cyclist that the man stopped chasing her.

Police are now asking for help in identifying the unknown man who pursued the woman.

He is described as being a white man, aged between 40 and 50 with broad shoulders and tanned arms. He also was physically fit, with an athletic build and fair hair that was thinning.

He is said to have been wearing a burgundy/purple t-shirt with a round neck, dark trousers with pockets and dark shoes.

Gloucestershire Police say that anyone with any information about who the man might be should contact them online or by calling 101 quoting incident 270 of 28 July.

Officers would also like to speak to the cyclist that the woman managed to flag down and say this person or someone who knows who it might be should get in contact with the police.