Wiltshire engineering firm Dyson has been fined more than a million pounds after one of its workers was injured when a milling machine fell on him.

The company was ordered to pay £1.2m at Swindon Magistrates Court after admitting breaching health and safety laws.

A man at the site in Malmesbury was injured in the chest and head when the 1.5 tonne piece of equipment - the same weight as a standard car - fell on top of him in August 2019.

He and a colleague had been moving the the machine using a jack and were replacing some wheels with wooden blocks when it happened.

The incident at Dyson's factory in Malmesbury 'could have been fatal'. Credit: ITV West Country

The worker only avoided being crushed because the machine landed on two toolboxes and the handle of another machine.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigators found that Dyson had not provided "suitable and sufficient information, instruction and training" to its staff.

It also did not have systems in place to ensure that the machine was moved safely.

Health and Safety Executive inspector James Hole said: "This incident could have been fatal.

"Those in control of work have a duty to assess the risks, devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction and training to their workforce.

"Had a suitable safe system of work been in place, this incident and the related injuries could have been prevented."

The injured man has been able to return to work at the factory. Credit: Dyson

A spokesperson for Dyson said: "The health, safety and well-being of Dyson's people is our number one priority. Prior to this case, Dyson has had no convictions, or enforcement history, related to health and safety at work.

"We are thankful that the employee was not more seriously hurt and has been able to return to work at Dyson.

"As an engineering company, we use complex and often heavy equipment and take care to do so safely. We deeply regret that this happened and we accept the court's decision today."