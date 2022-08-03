Helston teenager killed in Cornwall crash

The man who died in a crash on the A394 in Cornwall last night was a teenager from Helston, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called at 10.35pm yesterday (August 2) after the collision near Porthleven involving a silver Mini Cooper on the A394.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Helston, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended alongside the fire and ambulance services.

The road was closed overnight for police to carry out a specialist examination of the scene.

The A394 reopened around 9am today, 3 August.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealing for witnesses to contact them. They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam of the incident.

Please get in touch via the Force website or by phoning 101, quoting log number 1106 of 02/08/22.