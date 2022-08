A major road in Cornwall has been closed for more than six hours after a serious accident.

The crash happened at around midnight last night (Tuesday 2 August) on the A394 - the main road between Helston and Porthleven.

According to the traffic monitoring site Inrix, it remains closed in both directions this morning "due to accident investigation work from B3304 Porthleven turn off (Cornwall) to B3302 (Porthleven)."