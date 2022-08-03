An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in Radstock.

Joshua Delbono of Slipps Close, Frome, is due to appear at Bath Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 3 August).

Three other people have been arrested as part of the ongoing murder investigation into the 16-year-old boy’s death on Sunday evening (31 July).

A woman, 20, and a man were arrested on suspicion of murder, while another man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The woman has been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police are continuing to appeal for information.