A man has been charged with the murder of Claire Holland, who went missing on a night out in Bristol 10 years ago.

Claire, from Lawrence Weston, has not been seen or heard from since she disappeared in June 2012. She was 32 years old at the time.

She was last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June 2012.

Earlier this week Avon and Somerset Police began searching a different pub, The Barrelhouse in Clifton, after making what they described as a 'significant breakthrough' in the case.

In a joint statement from Avon and Somerset Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, it has been confirmed that Darren Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, was arrested on Tuesday (August 2), and charged earlier today (August 3).

Mr Osment has been remanded in custody to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (August 4).

Police officers investigating the disappearance of Claire Holland carry out a search at the Barrelhouse pub Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Det Supt Gary Haskins, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and we have updated Claire’s family now that a man has been charged with her murder.

"We’ll continue to provide any support they may need through our specialist family liaison officer.”

Ben Samples, Senior District Crown Prosecutor with the CPS South West Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Avon and Somerset Police to charge Darren Osment, aged 40, with one count of murder.

"The authority to charge follows a complex investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team, which was supported by the Complex Casework Unit.

"An extensive review of all the evidence gathered has led us to conclude that our legal tests to commence a prosecution have been met.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Darren Osment are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”