A 31-year-old man has been jailed for 20 years after trying to murder a man he thought was in a relationship with his ex-partner.

Jacob Davey, from Wiveliscombe, stabbed his victim multiple times at his house in Tuckers Meadow on New Year's Day.

Davey, of Langley Marsh Road, entered the victim’s home at 6.15am wearing stockings covering his head and face and wielding a knife.

After a struggle in the hallway, the defendant stabbed the victim in the head and in the upper body, one wound resulted in a punctured lung. The incident was witnessed by the victim’s disabled mother.

The victim, 40, was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital with serious injuries and has been left with several scars and his chest often gets tight.

The stabbing happened on New Year's day at the victim's home in Wiveliscombe Credit: ITV West Country

The lead investigating officer, DC Karen Pattison, said: “I am extremely satisfied with the outcome of this investigation.

“A savage, unprovoked attack was launched on a defenceless victim in front of his disabled mother in the early hours of New Year’s Day in a small village, which had an impact on the wider community, which is a small, quiet, close-knit village.

“The scars are a permanent reminder to the victim and he hates to look in the mirror because seeing them remind him how close he came to dying that night.

"He suffers nightmares and has become more wary of people now, especially those with face masks on.

“He no longer wanted to go out after dark and his mum, for whom he is her sole carer, does not like to be left on her own at night.

"However, the sentence has given Jake the courage to move on and not let this incident stop him from living his life. This now gives them closure and they are able to feel safe in their home once more.”

Davey pleaded guilty to attempted murder at Bristol Crown Court - his 20-year sentence comprises of 16 years in prison and an additional four years’ on extended licence.