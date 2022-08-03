A man was threatened with a knife and punched while at a park with his family in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating the assault which happened near Green Street in Brockworth on 24 July at about 6.30pm.

A spokesperson from the force said: "A man was walking through the park with his family when he became involved in an altercation with three men.

"One of the group has then punched the man to the face while another pulled out a knife and threatened him with it. The victim then walked away from the scene."

No arrests have been made in connection with the alleged assault, so officers from the force are appealing for any witnesses to the disorder to come forward.

Anybody with information should contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 432 of 24 July.