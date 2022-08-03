Dorset Police are appealing to the public for information after a seagull suffered a broken wing when it was 'hit' with a cricket bat.

It was reported that a man swung at the bird with the bat on Marine Parade, near Poco Pizza, at around 3.20pm on July 17.

He has been described as white, aged in his 50s and around five feet ten inches tall. He is believed to have spoken in a South African accent and was wearing a grey ‘Jim Beam’ T-shirt and a grey hat.

Police Constable Josh Hurwood, of West Dorset police, said: “This was a distressing incident for people to have witnessed, with many young families in the area at the time and we are carrying out an investigation, with support from the RSPCA, to identify the man involved.

“This occurred on the seafront at a busy time of day, and we are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who has any information relating to the man’s identity, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online, quoting occurrence number 55220115158, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.