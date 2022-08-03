Tributes paid to 'symbol of courage' Roy Hackett who died aged 93

Play Brightcove video

Watch Richard Payne's report

Tributes are being paid to the civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett who has died at the age of 93.

Roy Hackett was one of thousands of men who arrived in Britain in the 1950s in search of a better life and was eventually credited with helping to rewrite British law on race relations.

The activist has been described as a "symbol of courage" in his fight against racism and inequality in Bristol.

He was instrumental in the Bristol Bus boycott of 1963, which was called when the Bristol Bus Company refused to employ black and Asian drivers and conductors.

Mr Hackett was instrumental in the Bristol Bus Boycott of 1963

Four months later, the so-called 'colour bar' was quashed and the country's first boycott paved the way for the Race Relations Act of 1965.

In an interview before his death, Mr Hackett described himself as a 'community activist'.

"I never hurt or tried to hurt anyone", he said.

"I never abused anyone, and sometimes when they abused me I said 'well if you were my colour you would understand why I did what I did'."

A shrine was built in tribute to him today at the St Werburghs Community Centre where he helped to establish a group for Bristol's West Indian community.

A symbol of courage, resilience and an example of what perseverance means"

Community activist Jendayi Serwah said he has inspired generations of people.

"Roy Hackett stands as a symbol of courage, resilience and an example of what perseverance and activism means, and a great example of the generations that came after", she said.

Lady V Maximen, a close family friend of Roy Hackett said he had been a part of the community for decades.

Lady V Maximen, a close family friend of Roy Hackett said he had been a part of the community for decades.

"When he won the bus boycott parliament brought in the race relations law and it's all due to him", she said.

"He's helped a lot of people. He was a gentleman's gentleman. Always in a suit and his hat and he was always dapper.

"I'll remember him being his cheerful self, with his happy laugh and just him."