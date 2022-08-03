A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a newborn baby in Wiltshire.

Emergency services were called to an address in Grange Park, Swindon, in the early hours of Monday morning, Wiltshire Police said.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, but despite this the force said the death of the child was still being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem is due to take place on Monday, and the suspect is currently being held in police custody.

Detective Inspector Simon Childe said: “This is a complex investigation into the very tragic death of a newborn baby.

“At this very early stage, although we have made an arrest, we are treating the death as unexplained and await the results of a post mortem examination next week.”