Woman dies in Exmouth house fire

Police and the fire service are investigating after a woman died in a house fire in Devon this morning (August 3).

Devon and Cornwall Police were called by the fire service at around 1am to a property on Hartley Road, Exmouth.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were at the scene responding to reports of a fire at a property.

A woman in her 50s was confirmed dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 50 of 3 August.