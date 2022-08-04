A couple from Wiltshire has spoken of their relief as they are now able to fly home with their newborn baby who was born prematurely in Turkey.

Louise and Stephen Crawshaw-Bowen were on holiday in Antalya when their baby boy, Wolfie, was delivered on Monday 25 July by cesarean section. He was nearly eight weeks early.

Since his birth, Louise has had to pay a bill of 4,500 euros for her own treatment, and it was thought that Wolfie's bills could reach £50,000.

Despite getting travel insurance which they believed covered any medical costs for childbirth abroad, the couple's insurers said they couldn't cover the claim.

Louise has shared her delight today (4 August) that baby Wolfie will return to the UK on Saturday (6 August) before being treated in Bath's Neonatal intensive care unit.

The mother also says that the remainder of the costs the famiily is faced with will be covered by British Royal Legion.

Louise said: "Our son is strong enough to fly home via Lucy Air Ambulance for Children / Capital Air with the special care needed to get our boy home.

"He will return to the UK on Saturday the 6th of August, then straight to Bath NICU as soon as Louise & Wolfe land by ambulance where he will remain until he is well enough to finally come home.

"The remainder of the costs will be covered by British Royal Legion, who we can not thank enough.

"We would like thank everyone for supporting us back home and for everyone who has made it possible for us to get our boy home.

"We would also like to thank every single person who made a donation, I cannot thank you all enough. I hope some time in the future I can repay the kindness and generosity you all have shown me and my family."