A large fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Launceston with crews reporting that 100 tonnes of general waste has gone up in flames.

The blaze broke out just before 9pm last night and crews are still at the scene this morning (4 August).

At 1am, a statement from Cornwall Fire and Rescue service said: "Good progress is being made. Incident now sectorised, with two operational sectors and one support sector in use. Approximately 100 tons of general waste involved.

"There are currently 7 pumps in attendance from Launceston, Callington, Liskeard, Holsworthy, Tavistock and Helston in attendance.

"These are supported by the Incident Command Unit from Launceston, Water Carrier from Liskeard, Operational Support Unit from St Austell and Aerial Ladder Platform from Newquay."By 5am an update revealed that crews were continuing to make progress damping down rubbish piles. They are being assisted by on-site staff to clear rubbish.

