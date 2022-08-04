A 25-year-old man has been jailed for three years after running a county lines drug operation from a vulnerable person’s flat in Weston-super-Mare.

Jay Woodman, of no fixed address, took over the property while the tenant was ill in hospital.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday (2 August), after admitting two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between March and July this year.

Investigating officer PC James Abbott said: “Woodman has been given a significant sentence for his role in supplying class A drugs into Weston-super-Mare.

“This case is a prime example of how vulnerable people are exploited by dealers to ply their illegal trade.

“Ensuring this dealer was brought to justice for his crimes is a positive outcome, and will prevent further harm being caused in the communities where these harmful drugs were destined for.”