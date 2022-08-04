A man has been arrested after an assault in Bristol which saw another man stabbed.

Police were called to Castle Park last night (3 August) at just after 10pm after receiving reports of a confrontation.

They found the man who had been stabbed and took him to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Today (4 August), police cordoned off the end of Bridge Street which is between Castle Park and Bristol Bridge.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: “A 35-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing in the area and a scene is currently in place.

“Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222185835."