A man emerged from bushes on a Dorset trail and indecently exposed himself to a woman, according to a police report.

It was reported that at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (August 3) a woman in her 20s was walking along the Rodwell Trail in the direction of Portland and, as she approached the access to Wyke Road, she saw a man emerging from some bushes.

The man was reportedly naked below the waist and appeared to be performing an indecent act.

The victim walked off and saw another woman walking her dog along the trail, who she stopped and warned about what she had seen.

Officers attended the scene and following enquiries a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of exposure.

Police Constable Rob Coram, of Weymouth police, said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and I would urge any witnesses to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to identify and speak to the female dog walker who the victim spoke to shortly after the incident, as this woman may have information to assist our investigation.”