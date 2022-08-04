Plane crashes after overshooting the runway at Cotswold Airport

A plane has crashed after overshooting the runway at Cotswold Airport.

Emergency services rushed to the scene this morning, but there were no reported deaths or serious injuries.

The A429 near Kemble is currently closed in both directions as emergency services respond to the incident and as a result of debris in the area. A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "Please be advised that the #A429 near #Kemble is closed in both directions following an incident involving a light aircraft that has overshot the runway at Cotswold Airport.

"No reported deaths or serious injuries."

A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue added: "We were called to the A429, Kemble at 10.41am this morning.

"Crews from Stratton, Cirencester and Tetbury attended the incident which involved a light aircraft which had overshot the runway – casualties had self-rescued prior to FRS arrival.

"The incident has since been scaled back, with just the one crew from Stratton remaining on scene for the arrival of Air Accident Investigation Branch for aircraft recovery."Inrix traffic news service reports: "A429 in both directions closed, slow traffic due to debris on road from Kemble Enterprise Park to Oaksey turn-off. Close to the Cotswold Airport."