A former Avon and Somerset police officer used the force's restricted computer system to search for confidential information about his ex-partner and their family members.

A misconduct hearing found that they then went on to share the information with others, causing upset and distress to those involved.

The name of the officer was withheld following a decision made by the independent Legally Qualified Chair, who leads the panel - the hearing referred to them only as PC G.

The panel which concluded on Tuesday (2 August) said the officer would have been dismissed if they had not already resigned.

It found PC G had "breached standards of honesty and integrity, orders and instructions, confidentiality", and had displayed "discreditable conduct".

The allegations related to PC G’s use of restricted computer systems over a seven-month period last year for non-policing reasons.

Ch Insp Sharon Baker, of Professional Standards, said: “Police systems hold a great deal of sensitive information and the public trust us to use this information only for policing matters, and always with the greatest respect and care.

“PC G knew these guidelines and still chose to access the information about multiple individuals for no policing reason.

"They then committed further breaches of trust by sharing these findings with others.

“The misconduct hearing panel has listened to all the evidence and found the allegations of gross misconduct to be proven and decided the officer would have been dismissed without notice, had they not already resigned.”

The former officer will now be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred list to prevent them from working in policing or another law enforcement agency in the future.