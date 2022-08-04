A 19-year-old man was left with a broken jaw after being attacked at a bus stop in Bristol.

The incident happened on Friday 20 May between 1am and 2am on Rupert Street - Avon and Somerset Police have now released an e-fit of a man they want to identify.

The victim and his two friends were approached by two men at the bus stop. The unknown men started speaking with the victim and his friends before attacking him.

He was taken to hospital with a broken jaw which required surgery, and he is now recovering at home.

A spokesperson for police said: "The victim described one of the men as mixed race, with short black hair, a short dark beard, and brown eyes. He was wearing a puffer-style jacket.

"If you recognise the man in the e-fit or have any dashcam or CCTV footage which could aid the investigation, please contact us."