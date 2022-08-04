Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's interview with Japan-based football journalist Ben Mabley

An English non league club has been selling out of shirts in Japan ahead of its first season playing in the National League South.

Taunton Town FC in Somerset has become an unlikely club for Japanese football fans to support, largely thanks to the coverage it has received from an English journalist in the country.

Ben Mabley lives in Osaka and covers English football in Japan. Originally from Taunton, he regularly talks about the club on air as an example of how deeply rooted the game is back in his home country.

Taunton Town, whose nickname is The Peacocks, is about to embark on a first season in the sixth tier of English football - the highest level the club has ever played at.

Ben said: "With the most confidence I can possibly have, I'd say that outside of the Premier League and the championship, Taunton Town have the most followers of any English football team. That's more than anyone in League One, more than anyone in League two, let alone the National League premier.

"This is before they even got promoted to the National League South for this season.

"Taunton Town serve as a fantastic case study as an example of how English football is rooted within society, within the country at a level much, much deeper than the glitz and glamour of the Premier League.

"It's not just about Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, the big clubs. It goes further down than that.

The club has gained a large following in Japan.

"So fans in Japan with a real interest in English football and in wider English culture have been fascinated by the fact that a town that they maybe hadn't heard of before has people paying money to go and see them, gathering behind the goal, singing songs, waving flags. That really resonates with people who love football."

Because of the club's growing popularity, Ben has helped to arrange deliveries of Taunton Town shirts to Japan ahead of the new season.

He said: "They've sold out of four of the adult sizes because of all the orders that have come in from Japan. I can't wait to bump into someone I don't know on the street wearing a Taunton Town shirt!"