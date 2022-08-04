Trains travelling to and from Exeter St Davids have been cancelled due to a 'large' fire in a field that burnt its way across nearby railway tracks.

More than forty firefighters were called to a "large wildfire" in Newton St Cyres, a small village between Crediton and Exeter, earlier this afternoon (August 4).

Multiple fire teams began to tackle the blaze using specialist equipment and several vehicles.

But the fire, which began in a wheat field, is then said to have spread across the railway tracks. This led to lines being closed causing widespread disruption.

Shortly after 6:30pm, a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said crews were continuing to tackle the blaze and were "working to create fire breaks."

In a tweet, they added that there is "no concerns for public safety" but it has led to trains being cancelled and unable to pass through.

Footage shows large clouds smoke blowing across fields in Newton St Cyres.

The fire service finally confirmed the fire had been extinguished shortly after 8:30pm. It also added that 20 acres of wheat as well as the embankment has been destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Replacement road transport due to disruption

National Rail announced shortly after 4pm that train passengers would face disruption " between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple / Okehampton" due to the fire at Newton St Cyres.

Passengers travelling between Exeter and Barnstaple and Okehampton were told they could use replacement road transportation, while railway lines were shut.

The rail body originally predicted disruption would continue until 6:15pm, but since extended this until 8pm. Shortly before this time, it announced that all lines had reopened but said 'trains may still be cancelled, delayed or revised as service recovers'.