The family of a teenager who died in a crash in Cornwall have paid tribute to a "loving, generous and talented" son.

Alfie Beard, 19, was killed in a crash on Tuesday (2 August) on the A394 near Porthleven.

Emergency services were called at 10.35pm to the scene following reports of a collision involving a silver Mini Cooper. The teenager was found dead at the scene.

In a statement paying tribute to him, his family said: "We are distraught to announce the passing of our precious boy.

"He was thoughtful, loving, generous, talented and determined, all in one - a truly amazing person.

“He was loved by many and adored so very much by us. We will hold you forever in our hearts and minds. Fly high sweet boy, until we meet again.

“Please allow us time to process our loss because we are all broken.”

The road was closed overnight for officers to carry out an examination of the scene.

Police officers are still investigating the collision and are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting the log number 1106 of 02 /08/22.