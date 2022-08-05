93-year-old grandmother from Gloucestershire completes her fifth wingwalk

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ken Goodwin's report

A 93-year-old grandmother from Gloucestershire has just completed her fifth wingwalk to raise money for charity.

Betty Bromage, from Cheltenham, is a previous ITV Pride of Britain award winner, nominated for her fund raising and has made more than £23,000 for local charities.

Her latest wingwalk took place yesterday at Rendcomb airfield near Cirencester.

Betty Bromage took up wingwalking when she was 87.

It culminated in some aerobatics, a loop-the-loop and then a barrel roll.

Betty took up the sport at the age of 87 but says her age has never stopped her from taking the risk.

"I'm a bit arthritic you know, a bit unsteady, but once you’re strapped in it’s alright!", she said.

AeroSuperBatics pilot Brian Corns said Betty coped well with the aerobatics as she took to the skies.

AeroSuperBatics Pilot Brian Corns said Betty coped well with the aerobatics as she took to the skies.

"It's just incredible to do that, and I just can’t believe it really", he said.

"I don’t know who was more scared, me or her.

"We pulled three and a half Gs at the bottom of the loop. We went weightless as we went round the roll, she was loving it."

Her family and Sue Ryder staff were watching from below.

"I actually thought that was quite impressive," said Betty’s grandson. "I didn’t expect that, I think it would make me quite queasy to be honest."