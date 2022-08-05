Britain's longest running flower show returns to Taunton

The oldest and longest running flower show in the country returns to Somerset as the Taunton Flower Show gets underway.

The event is one of the highlights of the year in the county and annually sees thousands of people descend on Vivary Park in the town.

The two day festival of colour, food, drink and entertainment is back in the park for the first time since 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 and a smaller show was held on Castle Green in the town in 2021.

There will be no public parking for the event this year, with people encouraged to either park in town centre car parks or use the free park and ride service.

Taunton Flower Show opening & closing times:

Friday 5th August 2022Members Only - 9.30amGeneral Public - 10.30amLate Entry - 4pmShow Closes 6pm

Saturday 6th August 2022Gates open for all visitors - 9.30am Late Entry - 4pmShow Closes 6pm