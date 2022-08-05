A cyclist has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after a crash in Exeter.

The man in his 50s sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Derriford Hospital. His next of kin have been informed.

The collision between a bike and a car happened at the junction between Okehampton Road and Exwick Road shortly before 6.20pm on Thursday 4 August.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the crash involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a white Carrera drop handlebar push bike.

The 19-year-old driver, who was uninjured, was arrested at the scene and taken to Exeter police station. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers closed the road while they carried out an investigation at the scene of the crash. The road has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information, in particular dashcam footage, is being asked to get in touch via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 727 of 4th August 2022.