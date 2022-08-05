A man accused of murdering a woman from Bristol who went missing 10 years ago will go on trial next year.

Claire Holland, from Lawrence Weston, has not been seen or heard from since she disappeared in June 2012.

She was last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June that year.

Darren Osment appeared before Bristol Crown Court today (5 August) accused of murdering the 32-year-old.

On Thursday, Bristol Magistrates' Court heard he is accused of murdering Ms Holland on a date between June 5 and June 8 2012.

The 40-year-old from Patchway faces a three-week trial before a High Court judge beginning on 13 March 2023.

Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, did not enter a plea to the single charge he faces.

Osment was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.