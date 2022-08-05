A popular police dog who served for Avon and Somerset Police has died at his retirement home.

Bear served alongside his handler Rich between 2012 and 2018, as a general purpose police dog and a tactical firearm support dog.

Police officers say he died "peacefully" yesterday (4 August) in his retirement home in the Forest of Dean.

Avon and Somerset Police announced his passing on Twitter yesterday saying: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce the very peaceful passing of Bear. He retired to a loving family who gave him such a wonderful retirement. Run free Bear.”

In 2019, Bear found his forever home on a farm in the Forest of Dean, after retiring from his police dog duties.

Bear’s family ran a Twitter account for him and paid tribute to the former police dog yesterday evening.

They said: “It absolutely breaks my heart to tell you that beautiful Bear died today. He went for his lunchtime sleep and sadly didn't wake up. He wasn't unwell and was still very fit and active on the farm.

"So many special memories, from biting a DEFRA inspector who climbed over the farm gate, to not leaving my daughter's bedside after she had surgery. So very loyal, protective and loving.

"Such a gentle way with children. I couldn't have asked for a more faithful friend. Sleep well big man.”