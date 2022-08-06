Bill Bailey is continuing the 100-mile challenge along the South West Coast in memory of his friend Sean Lock to raise money for Macmillian Cancer Support.

Bill Bailey and his team, consisting of Sean Lock's family and friends, are walking from Bude in Cornwall to Combe Martin in Devon.

Lee Mack, star of 'Would I Lie to You' and 'Not Going Out', is also part of the team completing the walk on Tuesday (August 9) in Combe Martin.

Yesterday (August 5) Bill Bailey said: "It's been a fantastic few days, few tired limbs, I've got a bit of cold but I'm all dosed up so should be okay.

"We're looking good it's a sunny day. Thank you so much for all your donations and messages of support."

The comedian and musician is taking on the 100-mile challenge with Sean's family and friends and has so far raised over £70k Credit: Bill Bailey

Bill and the team have raised more than £70k for Macmillan Cancer Support. The target has now been set at £100k something he said he never thought possible.

On his GoFundMe page, Bill said: "On the 7-day walk from Bude in Cornwall to Combe Martin in Devon, one of our favourite routes, I will be joined by Sean’s family and friends.

"The walk will be a chance to get together and celebrate his life while doing something he loved so much.

"Every penny donated will help Macmillan to provide emotional, physical and financial support for people living with cancer in the UK."