A man from Gloucester has finally received his Guinness World Record certificate after he managed to break the record for miles travelled on a treadmill in 7 days.

Jamie McDonald beat the previous record of 517 miles, travelling 524.4 miles between April 29 and May 6 2019. The distance is the equivalent of 20 marathons.

Although Jamie sent his challenge footage straight away, the pandemic put a hold on its approval. It took more than two years to receive his certificate.

In a Facebook video, Jamie revealed that after the challenge he was hospitalised for losing half the amount of red blood cells in his body.

He said: "I really did go to near death, I’m not kidding, it was pretty horrific; I’m not allowed to ever do it again."

Jamie’s intention was to raise money for his own charity, Superhero Foundation, which supports families looking for treatments that the NHS can’t provide.

As a child Jamie spent a lot of time in the hospital unwell. His goal was to give back to the community.

In 7 days, his efforts raised over £60,000 for sick children, tipping his total charity fundraising more than £1 million.

Jamie is promising fans another adventure announcement soon.