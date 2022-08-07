Firefighters tackle blaze in row of terrace houses in Torpoint

Firefighters have spent the morning tackling a blaze in a row of terrace house in Torpoint, Cornwall.

The fire started around 1:30am in the end property in Wilcove on Sunday (August 7) morning and spead to neighbouring properties.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said eight pumps had been involved in tackling the fire. They include appliances from Torpoint and Camels Head, Looe and Liskeard.

By 2.10am six pumps were at the scene and the fire had spread to the roof space of the property. Appliances from Saltash and Liskeard were then sent.

Crews from Callington and Crownhill were also sent to the incident.

The fire broke out in the end property Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson said: "Firefighters are using breathing apparatus and hose reels on a row of terraced houses.

"Fire crews have reported the fire in the end property is well alight and spreading to other properties in the row.

"Firefighters are currently having to navigate numerous additional hazards including the buildings structural safety, access, water supplies and live electricity."

One person woke up to the smell of smoke and thought it was a wildfire. They said there was ash all over their car.

Pammie White said the fire happened next door to her property in Pengelly Close.

"I've been sat in Wilcove car park since 1.30am in my nightie. Can't go into my bungalow until the fire is completely out and to access structural damage," she said.