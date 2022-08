Firefighters have been tackling a fire in the Cotswolds this afternoon (Sunday 7 August).

Gloucestershire Fire Service say the fire spread over 110,000 square metres and caused damage to farm machinery.

A spokesperson added: "Quick intervention has prevented any damage to property. We’ll be here well into the night."

Firefighters tackle the farm fire spreading over 110,000 square meters Credit: Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have been tackling the fire in Didmarton Credit: Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service