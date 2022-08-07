Tiny Cornish cove rated the best beach in England

Beaches in the UK have been ranked by their popularity, using Google Maps reviews.

Research by holiday search engine Holidu, found Bossiney Cove, near Tintagel the UK’s best, scoring 4.9 stars.

They ranked all beaches with more than 100 reviews by the average rating given and the number of reviews they received.

Bossiney Cove, Cornwall’s ‘hidden gem’ has taken the No 1 spot.

It’s home to a small sandy beach which is completely covered by the tide at high water.

Holidu’s guide states: “This is a beautiful secluded beach that is nestled in a picturesque cove. This is the perfect beach for anyone looking to spend some time swimming in the sea as it is home to a reef along the western edge of the sands, providing an excellent marine environment for snorkelling.”