12-year-old girl missing in Plymouth

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing in Plymouth.

Police are appealing for the public's help in locating Alyssa Lewis, who was last seen at around 2.20pm on Sunday (August 7) in the Devonport area of the city.Devon and Cornwall Police are asking the public to report any sightings of Alyssa, or to get in contact with them with any information they may have.

Alyssa is described as a white female, around 5ft 1ins tall and of medium build. She has shoulder-length ginger hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey dress.

Detective Inspector Debbie Wyatt said: “We are growing concerned for Alyssa’s welfare and are continuing our efforts to locate her. We are also asking the public to report any sightings or information which may assist our enquiries."“Alyssa if you are reading this, you are not in any trouble, please contact us, or someone you trust, to let us know you are safe.”

Anyone who sees Alyssa, knows of her whereabouts, or has any information which may assist police is asked to call 999 quoting log number 1086 of 7 August.