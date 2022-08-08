A man has been arrested after a woman was chased through woods by a stranger in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

The woman was walking her dogs in the Chavenage Lane woods in the afternoon on 4 July, where she started to feel she was being followed by an unknown man.

She told Gloucestershire Police officers that she fled the area, but the man continued to run after her. It was only when the victim flagged down a cyclist that the man left.

A man was arrested on Saturday (6 August) on suspicion of stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm and distress.

Police officers are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to come forward, quoting incident 270 of 28 July.