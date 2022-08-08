A homeless man has reportedly 'lost everything apart from his dog' after a large wildfire in Truro.

Emergency services received 36 calls with reports of a wildfire in the Boscawen Park area on Saturday (6 August).

Seven fire engines attended the scene as more than 40 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze for more than seven hours.

A statement released by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service revealed how there had been a huge impact on wildlife with a 2-3 acre patch burned down near badger setts and fox dens.

Sergeant Dave Pearce for Truro, Tregony and Perranporth's Neighbourhood Teams has since revealed the devastation the fire has also had on one homeless man.

On Twitter, he explained how one colleague supplied the man with a tent, sleeping bag and other essentials - all which he lost during the blaze.

The tweet said: "One of my @TruroPol PCSOs did something today that made me super proud. Large scale fire in Truro today and a homeless male lost everything he owned apart from his dog.

Drone footage supplied by Julian Perreira

"The @DC_Police officer went home. Picked up a spare tent, sleeping bag and other essentials and took them back to the male so he had somewhere to sleep tonight with his dog. Until he can seek further help on Monday. Policing at its best #helpinghand #onecommunity"

The officer has since been praised for going out of his way to offer help to the homeless man.

Pictures from the scene show that a large chunk of woodland has now been destroyed by the fire.