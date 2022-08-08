Kittens rescued from burning house by Gloucestershire fire crews

A woman has been reunited with her pet kittens after they were rescued from her burning home in Gloucester.

Emergency service crews from Gloucester, Cheltenham and Stroud attended the house in the Matson area on Friday (5 August) after neighbours called 999 to report the fire.

The blaze badly damaged the bungalow property, and crews had to pull away roof tiles using an aerial appliance to tackle it from above.

In a Tweet, Gloucestershire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Thankfully nobody was hurt. We rescued a dog and 2 kittens from the building who are all safe and well."