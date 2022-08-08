Police are appealing to identify two witnesses after a man tried to force an 18-year-old girl into a van on Eastern Green near the junction with Chyandour Square in Penzance.

It was reported that between 6pm and 6.30pm on Saturday 6 August, an 18-year-old woman was walking along Eastern Green when a van stopped next to her.

A man exited the vehicle and grabbed the woman’s arm before attempting to pull her toward the van.

Police are keen to identify and speak to a man and woman who intervened and assisted the victim, as they may have vital information to assist the police.

Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this matter.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information, is being asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting CR/071017/22.