A man in his late 50s has died after a crash in Bishop's Cleeve, Cheltenham.

Police were called to the collision involving two vehicles, just before 10.40am on Sunday (7 August) in Kayte Lane.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "Officers attended the scene where a black Audi A1 had collided with a parked silver Chrysler.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and the air ambulance, the driver of the Audi, a man in his late 50s and from the Bishop's Cleeve area, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for a number of hours while an investigation into the circumstances of the collision was carried out. The road has since reopened.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses, asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or assisted at the scene, to make contact. They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.