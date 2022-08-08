Police hunt underway for wanted man in Plymouth

A police hunt is underway for a wanted man in Plymouth after incidents of alleged assaults and death threats.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information to locate 48-year-old Lee Blatchford who is from the city.

Blatchford is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build.

In a statement the force said: "Blatchford is being sought in connection with an investigation into alleged offences of assault and making threats to kill.

Officers have not been able to locate him and are now appealing to the public to report any sightings or information as to his whereabouts".

Anyone who sees Blatchford, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to not approach him but to call police on 999, quoting reference CR/068794/22.