Avon and Somerset Police have released a photo of two men they want to identify in connection with a reported hate crime in Bristol.

Officer received reports of damage to a property in Sea Mills shortly after 3pm on Friday (June 24).

The windows of a house and car sustained damage in the incident.

Police say they are treating the incident as a hate crime as the victim says they believe the damage was racially motivated.

Anyone who recognises either of the men in the photo have been asked to contact police to assist with enquiries.