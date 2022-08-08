Skip to content

Potential hate crime leaves house and car damaged in Sea Mills

0808 Avon and Somerset Police hate crime appeal
Police are asking anyone who recognises either man to get in touch. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police have released a photo of two men they want to identify in connection with a reported hate crime in Bristol.

Officer received reports of damage to a property in Sea Mills shortly after 3pm on Friday (June 24).

The windows of a house and car sustained damage in the incident.

Police say they are treating the incident as a hate crime as the victim says they believe the damage was racially motivated.

Anyone who recognises either of the men in the photo have been asked to contact police to assist with enquiries.