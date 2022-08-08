Police have warned that a convicted rapist who absconded from prison in June could be "living off-grid" and may camp out in rural areas.

Officers are still trying to find 51-year-old Sean Phipps who failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire, adding that he might approach people to ask for water or casual labouring work.

They have also warned that he may return to Bristol or other urban centres to shelter in disused buildings and to search bins for food.

Phipps has been convicted of kidnap and rape and absconded on Wednesday 1 June while released on temporary license in Bristol.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’re still asking you to call 999 straight away if you see wanted prisoner Sean Phipps.

"Phipps is a white man about 6ft 2ins tall and slim. His appearance may have changed since these pictures were taken.

"Phipps may still be in the greater Bristol area, including North Somerset or South Gloucestershire, but he’s also known to cover long distances on foot, by hitch-hiking or by stealing bicycles."

Phipps is originally from Leicestershire and has previously handed himself in to the police when wanted.