Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a swimmer is rescue after getting caught in a strong rip current - credit: RNLI

A swimmer who got caught in a 'dangerous' rip current off the Cornish coast at Freathy beach had to be rescued by RNLI lifeguards.

Rescue crews brought the man back to shore after he called for help as it became clear the swimmer was not going to be able to get out of the rip.

One of the lifeguards swam out to the swimmer and kept him steady using a rescue tube while the RNLI boat made its way to them.

The crews rescued the swimmer within three minutes of the boat being launched.

RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor, Charlie Gillett, said: "Strong currents like this can catch anyone out. The swimmer did the right thing by remaining calm and floating after they had signalled for help, but it was clear that they were not going to be able to get themselves out of the rip.

"My team worked together incredibly to ensure they were brought to safety as quickly as possible, as well as taking the time afterwards to warn other members of the public on the beach about the dangerous conditions."