Another month, another heatwave, only this time it doesn't look as though temperatures will be as high as they were back in July.

However, we've also had very little rain over the past few weeks so conditions are poised, as we've seen, for more fires to break out and water availability is becoming more of a concern.

Temperatures for the next few days will gradually increase under an area of high pressure, unlike July where we saw a plume of very hot air arriving from Spain and France. We'll still reach the low-to-mid thirties on Friday and Saturday, and there's no appreciable rain on the cards until Saturday evening at the earliest in the form of thundery showers, if they even materialise.

A dry golf course in Perranporth. Credit: PA

No weather warnings for extreme heat are in place yet but we may see this change towards the end of the week, perhaps more likely for southeast England. Either way it'll be a hot and very dry few days ahead.

Some relief from the heat looks possible by next Tuesday when temperatures show signs of returning to nearer normal for August - around 20 Celsius. There is also a bit of much needed rain signalled too, but it's all a long way off at this stage.