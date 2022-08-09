Police and local authorities in Cornwall are issuing advice to festival goers, local residents and the general public ahead of Boardmasters festival this week.

Up to 50,000 people are expected to flock to Newquay to attend the UK's fifth biggest music festival which runs between August 10 and August 14.

Boardmasters returned last year after a two year hiatus, caused by the pandemic in 2020 and strong winds in 2019 which caused organisers to cancel just hours before the gates were due to open.

Ahead of the event, which will be taking place on Watergate Bay during what's forecasted to be yet another heatwave for the region, Devon & Cornwall Police and Cornwall Council have issued guidance to keep everyone safe.

Extra police patrols will be in place through Newquay town centre, with the police station front desk open to the public for the duration of the festival.

The festival was cancelled for the first time in 2019 due to stormy weather. Credit: ITV West Country

Superintendent Brent Ireland, from Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “In what is one of the busiest periods in the calendar in Cornwall, we will be prepared for the large influx of visitors to Newquay over the coming week, as the Duchy’s largest event, Boardmasters, starts.

“To help make sure the event runs smoothly, we will have additional patrols in Newquay town centre throughout the event and a visible presence on the festival site itself.

"Newquay Police Station front counter will be open Wednesday to Sunday.

"In addition, we will deploy dedicated armed officers, traffic cars and traffic motorcyclists in and around Newquay area, all to keep residents and visitors safe.

“This is one of our busiest weeks of the year in Cornwall and we ask that everyone takes responsibility for their safety – if you are attending the event, please don’t leave valuables such as mobile telephones unattended, or in unoccupied tents.

"Please take care of your friends and family during this busy time.”

Police have released some crime prevention advice for those attending:

If you are concerned for your safety, contact the nearest steward, security staff, police officer or go to one of the festival’s welfare tents which are located in the main arena and campsite.

Never leave your drink unattended. Even soft drinks can be spiked with drugs or alcohol.

Don’t leave anything valuable in your tent – there are a number of thefts smart phones and devices from tents every year. Check your car daily and leave your glove compartment empty and open.

Try and keep your phone, cash and cards on you, even at night. All traders on site accept cards, so there is no need to bring a large quantity of cash to the festival.

If you are a victim of crime, contact on site police or festival security immediately.

Respect, protect, enjoy – that is the message from the police and partners this year. Please help protect the environment by taking home your litter. Campfires and barbecues are not allowed at the festival and visitors should avoid their use in areas which are at risk of wildfire.

Please drink responsibly and put your safety and the safety of others first. Be considerate of others around you. Shouting, swearing and loud music may cause fear and distress to others. If you need help and advice, but aren’t sure who to contact then AskNED, the non-emergency online directory – dc.police.uk/askned

Sex without consent is rape. There is no consent if agreement has been forced or coerced and not given freely, or if a person is impaired through drink, drugs or is not conscious. If you need help and advice visit: dc.police.uk/consent

To report a non-emergency online visit dc.police.uk

Cornwall Council has issued advice echoing that of the police force.

In a statement the council said 'lectures on health and safety are probably the last thing Boardmasters ticket-holders want', but has issued a reminder of key safety points.

The council has urged people to be safe in the sun and to take measures to avoid heatstroke including staying hydrated and in the shade where possible.

There's also a push for people to be mindful of hygiene and illness in an attempt to avoid spreading bugs and Covid.

Councillor Dr Andy Virr, Portfolio Holder for Adults and Public Health, said: “Boardmasters is a fantastic festival which proves a huge hit and a great boost to the local economy every year it is held.

"We want everyone who attends to have a great time, and all we ask is that they look after themselves and those around them by keeping in mind a few important health tips. Stay safe and have fun!”

For more information on staying safe at festivals visit www.festivalsafe.com