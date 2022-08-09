Play Brightcove video

Watch CCTV Avon and Somerset Police have issued as part of their investigation

A 21-year-old man was left with a broken jaw after being punched and pushed during a serious assault in Stokes Croft in Bristol.

A 21-year-old woman was also slapped in the face and was left with bruising during the incident.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued CCTV footage of two men they want to identify in connection with the assault which happened around 1am on Friday 6 May in the North Street area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "One of the men in the footage is described as black, of slim build, in his twenties, and wearing a dark coloured jacket over a white t-shirt, dark coloured trousers and white and black trainers, he was also carrying a small bag.

"The second man is black, of slim build, in his twenties, wearing a light coloured jumper and white trainers.

"If you have any information about this incident, or can identify either of the men in the CCTV footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222107909."