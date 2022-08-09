A grass fire has left a large area of Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter scorched, as emergency services warn of tinder dry conditions increasing the risk of wildfires.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service urged residents and businesses to keep their windows and doors closed because of a large smoke plume coming from the blaze.

The incident happened on Monday 7 August, prompting a fresh warning to be vigilant during the hot weather.

Devon Wildlife trust posted online, saying: “There was a fire at Ludwell Valley Park yesterday. Thankfully @DSFireUpdates were at the scene quickly and the fire appears to have only caused superficial damage.

“In this hot weather remember – picnic instead of BBQ and ensure that any cigarettes are fully extinguished”

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were quick to respond to the tweet, writing: “Thanks @DevonWildlife. As the hot weather continues, please take care when outdoors.”

Crews have been responding to an increased number of incidents across the West Country, where disposable barbecues or bonfires have got out of control.

Visitors to beauty spots are urged to pick up litter, dispose of cigarettes carefully and have picnics, not barbecues.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service are encouraging residents to learn how to prevent wildfires.