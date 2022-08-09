Skip to content

Fifteen acres of fields destroyed in fire near Taunton

The fire destroyed half of the field Credit: Dan Searle

A field in Taunton has been damaged in a fire that broke out this morning (August 9)

Fire crews were called at 11:50AM to deal with the fire near Wrantage. 15 acres of the 30 acre field has been scorched by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service said: "We have been called to attend a large fire in the open in North Curry near Taunton. This is a field fire.

Homeless man 'loses everything' apart from dog in Cornwall wildfire
Gloucestershire Fire Service needs 'urgent improvement'

It added: "Ten pumps and our specialised units and all-terrain vehicles have been requested to attend. Those in the area should keep their windows closed".