Fifteen acres of fields destroyed in fire near Taunton

A field in Taunton has been damaged in a fire that broke out this morning (August 9)

Fire crews were called at 11:50AM to deal with the fire near Wrantage. 15 acres of the 30 acre field has been scorched by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service said: "We have been called to attend a large fire in the open in North Curry near Taunton. This is a field fire.

It added: "Ten pumps and our specialised units and all-terrain vehicles have been requested to attend. Those in the area should keep their windows closed".