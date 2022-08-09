A kitten was rescued by an engineer at a Cornish air base, after it was found injured in the middle of the road.

Leonardo Helicopters engineer Adam Hughes was returning from work yesterday (8 August) when he saw the kitten, which he thought was a piece of cardboard on the inner airfield road.

As he went to help the kitten, it limped away and jumped into the exhaust pipe of a Volkswagen Golf.

With the owner’s permission, Adam dismantled the car, assisted by two junior aircrew members. The kitten was discovered inside a small hole between the wheel arch and liner.

The kitten was pulled out by its tail and unharmed back leg before being taken to Cats Protection’s Cornwall Adoption centre.

The rescue happened at a tough time for Adam, as his own cat had passed away the day before.

He explained: “I was going home to comfort my family because we had lost our own cat Orlando to renal failure the day before.

"He had been a much-loved part of the family and really helped my daughter’s mental health during lockdown. There was no way I was going to leave a potentially injured kitten behind.”

Upon arrival at the adoption centre, it was discovered that the kitten had a broken leg. She was rushed for emergency amputation surgery to give her the best chance of survival

She was named Fergie, as a nod to the airbase, inspired by book series Budgie the Little Helicopter.

Adoption centre manager Samantha Lawton said: “We’re so grateful to Adam and everyone who helped save Fergie. She will have been in a lot of pain with her leg and it’s unlikely she would have survived without Adam’s help.

“Little Fergie is now with an experienced fosterer and learning how to walk as a tripod, or three-legged, cat and how to play with fishing rod toys, ping-pong balls and toy mice.

"She has a long journey ahead of her, but has already shown she is a brave fighter and is beginning to really enjoy being among people and home-comforts.”

When Fergie is fully recovered and ready for homing, her adoption details will be posted on the centre’s website.

So far, her vet care, surgery and after-care have cost over £700. The charity have set up a fundraiser to help pay for her care.

