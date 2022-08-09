Paignton Zoo welcomes its first Diana monkey for more than 10 years

An endangered baby monkey has been born at Paignton Zoo Today (August 9).

The baby Diana monkey is the first of the endangered species to be born at the zoo in more than 10 years.

First-time mother Akea was born at Paignton Zoo in 2006.

Keepers knew she was pregnant, but the team were unsure of when she would give birth.

Curator of Mammals Lisa Britton said: “We are very glad to announce the birth of a baby Diana monkey. Our Dianas are an important part of the breeding programme, so being greeted by Akea and her baby this morning was exciting for the whole team.

"This was a really special opportunity to see the hours-old baby with its mother.”

What are Diana monkeys?

Diana monkeys are Old World monkeys that can be found in forests in West Africa. They get their name from the shape of their brow, which is said to resemble the crescent on the bow of the Roman Goddess Diana.

The endangered species are threatened by extensive deforestation for logging and charcoal production, as well as by poaching for their meat and skin.

Paignton Zoo’s Diana monkeys are part of a European breeding programme for the species.

Keepers at the Zoo say the new addition will be a great contribution to the captive population.